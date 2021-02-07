Toronto residents told to seek shelter as period of 'very cold wind chills' expected

The City of Toronto is urging people to seek shelter and check on loved ones as frigid weather conditions are anticipated to continue for the next several hours.

An extreme cold weather alert issued by the city remains in effect on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Environment Canada issued an extreme cold warning on Sunday, saying "a period of very cold wind chills is expected."

The weather agency said temperatures in the area are expected to plunge to a low –19 C with wind chill values, making it feel more like –12 C this evening and –26 C overnight.

The city says its warming centres that opened on Jan. 7 will remain available. (Muriel Draaisma/CBC)

The federal weather agency is reminding people that the risks are greater for young children, older adults, people with chronic illnesses, people working or exercising outdoors and those without proper shelter.

"Watch for cold related symptoms: shortness of breath, chest pain, muscle pain and weakness, numbness and colour change in fingers and toes," Environment Canada said.

The agency said people should dress warmly and in layers that can be removed if they get too warm. The outer layer should be wind resistant, it said.

"If it's too cold for you to stay outside, it's too cold for your pet to stay outside," Environment Canada added.

City's warming centres remain open

Meanwhile, the city says its warming centres that opened on Jan. 7 will remain available.

Additional Streets to Homes outreach teams that were activated on Jan. 7 will help to support and encourage those living outside to come indoors, a news release from the city said.

Throughout the winter, outreach staff hand out blankets, sleeping bags and warm winter clothing.

The city's four warming centres are located at:

129 Peter St.

5800 Yonge St.

Exhibition Place, Better Living Centre, 195 Princes' Blvd.

Scarborough Civic Centre, 150 Borough Dr.

Generally, warming centres open at 7 p.m. on the day an alert is issued and remain open until noon on the day an alert is terminated, the city said.

Warming centres will provide around 165 spaces in addition to approximately 470 spaces created through the city's 2021/2022 Winter Services Plan.

The city is asking residents to contact 311 if they see a person experiencing homelessness in need of assistance and the city will dispatch an outreach team to investigate. If the person is in distress or needs immediate assistance, call 911.