Toronto's cold snap isn't over yet.

Monday will bring sunny skies and a high of -12 C, but with wind chill, that will feel more like -33 in the morning and -20 in the afternoon.

So far, the cold is prompting school bus cancellations around the GTA, with boards concerned about students waiting outside for their buses.

Environment Canada is also warning about the risk of frostbite, writing that exposed skin can freeze within just a few minutes.

The overnight low Monday night is -20 C, but things will warm up over the course of the day on Tuesday, with a high of -4 C expected.

By Wednesday, temperatures will have boomeranged to 3 C, with a mix of rain and snow in the forecast.

Driving woes over the weekend

Temperatures were at their lowest so far just after midnight on Monday, hitting -22 C, but felt like -35 with the wind chill.

Snow associated with the cold weather system also brought complaints over the weekend about slow snow removal by the city.

All that snow and ice made driving difficult, with Ontario Provincial Police saying that officers responded to more than 350 crashes in the GTA within 24 hours starting on Saturday afternoon.

Snow removal efforts continue early Monday morning in downtown Toronto. (James Morrison-Collalto/CBC)



