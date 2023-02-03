Toronto scrambles to open more shelter spaces, advocates say some at full capacity amid extreme cold

The City of Toronto won't confirm at least two of its shelters were at full capacity amid an extreme cold warning that's sent the city into a temporary deep freeze.

As a blast of Arctic air swept over Toronto Thursday night, feeling as cold as -30 C, several homelessness advocates including Lorraine Lam, an outreach worker and a member of Shelter and Housing Justice Network, and Rafi Aaron, spokesperson for the Interfaith Coalition to Fight Homelessness, reported online that two or more of Toronto's warming centres were at capacity.

CBC Toronto asked the city to comment on those reports, but the city did not provide direct confirmation.

A spokesperson replied in an emailed statement that the city has "directed all programs across Toronto's emergency shelter system not to turn anyone away from shelters or warming centres during the extreme cold."

"As always, the City's top priority is supporting our most vulnerable residents."

The statement added the city has added 432 additional spaces to the shelter system, which were available for use Thursday night. That's in addition to the 9,000 shelter spaces at more than 100 shelters city-wide, it said.

WATCH | This community centre is working to get people out of extreme cold:

Toronto community centre works to get people out of extreme cold Duration 6:51 Toronto's Cecil Community Centre is pivoting to provide a warm place to sleep for vulnerable people as the temperature plummets, says executive director Daniel Anckle.

The city says the extra spaces were created by expanding warming centre capacity from 142 spaces to 195 spaces, and opening 237 temporary contingency spaces at various sites where space allowed, such as common areas.

"As of 4 a.m. this morning, capacity remained in the shelter system. Staff worked with clients that arrived at Warming Centres that experienced higher demand to find additional accommodations elsewhere in the system," it continued.

The statement added the city's Streets to Homes program also dispatched extra 24/7 teams to connect with those living outside "to encourage them to come indoors."

Toronto remains under an extreme cold warning with wind chill values near -30 expected into Saturday morning.