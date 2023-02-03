Toronto scrambles to open more shelter spaces, advocates say some at full capacity amid extreme cold
City says shelter system still had capacity as of 4 a.m., and that it has added 432 additional spaces
The City of Toronto won't confirm at least two of its shelters were at full capacity amid an extreme cold warning that's sent the city into a temporary deep freeze.
As a blast of Arctic air swept over Toronto Thursday night, feeling as cold as -30 C, several homelessness advocates including Lorraine Lam, an outreach worker and a member of Shelter and Housing Justice Network, and Rafi Aaron, spokesperson for the Interfaith Coalition to Fight Homelessness, reported online that two or more of Toronto's warming centres were at capacity.
CBC Toronto asked the city to comment on those reports, but the city did not provide direct confirmation.
A spokesperson replied in an emailed statement that the city has "directed all programs across Toronto's emergency shelter system not to turn anyone away from shelters or warming centres during the extreme cold."
"As always, the City's top priority is supporting our most vulnerable residents."
The statement added the city has added 432 additional spaces to the shelter system, which were available for use Thursday night. That's in addition to the 9,000 shelter spaces at more than 100 shelters city-wide, it said.
WATCH | This community centre is working to get people out of extreme cold:
"As of 4 a.m. this morning, capacity remained in the shelter system. Staff worked with clients that arrived at Warming Centres that experienced higher demand to find additional accommodations elsewhere in the system," it continued.
The statement added the city's Streets to Homes program also dispatched extra 24/7 teams to connect with those living outside "to encourage them to come indoors."