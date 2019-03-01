New exhibit shares how the city's hip-hop scene evolved through the decades

Vinyl, cassette tapes and photographs taken decades ago line the walls of the TD Gallery at the Toronto Reference Library.

It's all part of an exhibit — For the Record: An Idea of the North — that demonstrates how Toronto's hip-hop scene brought local artists to a world stage.

Mark Campbell, founder of Northside Hip Hop Archive, says the blast from the past will take you back to a time when accessing grassroots music scenes wasn't so easy.

"This is an attempt to really look at the origins of hip-hop culture in Toronto by spending time with some of the original sound systems and DJ's that were participating in hip hop before it was televised or before it was on radio," Campbell told CBC Toronto.

For the Record features material from the library's collections and also loaned items from the local music community. (Toronto Reference Library)

The exhibit tracks the progress of Toronto's hip-hop scene and its growth through the last few decades when bboy battles, independent record labels and community college radio stations were the paths to success.

One of the first things visitors see when they walk in is a decades-old map of Toronto that invites people to share where they had their first hip-hop experiences in the city.

"You had to go to an event or a party," Campbell said.

"So the DJ's and the sound systems were your main access point to experiencing this new thing called hip hop."

Have a listen

There are also opportunities to put on headphones and listen to music and old community radio stations — an outlet co-curator Dave Clarke says was essential back in the day.

"Community radio stations were the backbone for emcees and DJ's in the 90s," Clarke said.

"They really put a big stamp on the city."

Dave Clarke says community radio stations helped put new artists in the spotlight decades ago. (Talia Ricci / CBC News)

Among dozens of stories from that time, he references how Toronto earned its nickname T-dot. He says it was coined by K4CE, a local hip-hop legend.

"Now everyone calls it 'The Six,' but T-dot was also done in a freestyle. So you'll have an opportunity here to listen in to some of the music and parties."

Toronto Public Library eager to host

Wendy McPhee, the gallery and exhibits curator for the Toronto Public Library, says collaborating with Northside Hip Hop Archive for the exhibit seemed like a good fit.

"The Toronto Public Library was a good place to host this exhibit because we are a free accessible, cultural institution," McPhee said.

"Like the early days of hip hop where people were physically gathering to experience the music, we are also a place where people can congregate."

Wendy McPhee, the gallery and exhibits curator for the Toronto Public Library, says some people who've seen the show have cried 'tears of joy.' (Paul Smith / CBC News)

McPhee said some of the stories throughout the exhibit may not be well known, but they're important. She says so far the response has positive and the visitors have been from all age groups.

"We've even had people crying tears of joy," McPhee said.

"That's partly because people are looking back on times from their youth when things weren't documented constantly."

The exhibit runs until April 28 at the TD Gallery on the main floor of the Toronto Reference Library on Yonge Street a block north of Bloor Street.

Campbell hopes people leave with a sense of pride for our city.

"It shows how a city like Toronto could cultivate stars like Drake and Boy Wonder on a stage globally, where they're successful because we've had this community that has nourished these talents."