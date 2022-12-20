Toronto's net-zero emission plan gets boost with new EV charging stations in downtown core

The City of Toronto took another step Tuesday in its quest to reach net-zero emission by 2040, with the addition of eight new charging stations for electric vehicles (EVs) at a Green P parking lot on Wellesley Street.

Users will be asked to pay $2 per hour, plus parking, to charge their vehicles.

Mayor John Tory says while eight charging stations doesn't sound like much, it's part of a much broader program and an overall effort to have the infrastructure in place to welcome and accommodate EVs going forward.

He says the city, through the Toronto Parking Authority (TPA), plans to grow the number of charging stations to more than 650 by the end of 2024.

"We are working hard to meet the federal government's goal of reaching 100 per cent zero emission vehicles by 2035. It's ambitious, but we're working to make sure that the infrastructure is in, and other things we can do as a city to try and achieve that goal," Tory said.

Mayor John Tory spoke at Tuesday's launch of eight new charging stations for electric vehicles (EVs) at a Green P parking lot on Wellesley Street. (Martin Trainor/CBC)

EVs are an important part of meeting global goals on climate change. They are responsible for considerably lower emissions over their lifetime than conventional vehicles.

"We are working hard as a city government to tackle climate change at the local level," said Tory.

He said TPA will use its knowledge and data to decide where best the EV charging stations should go, "so that we can make sure they are located where people are most likely to use them."

"The initial focus will be in the downtown, but the objective is to make sure that we stretch that infrastructure across the city as appropriate," Tory added.

Scott Collier, president of the TPA, says as adoption of electric and hybrid vehicles accelerates, EV users will require a city-wide charging network that delivers on choice, speed and ease of use.

"Investment in EV charging is critical not only because it supports the current and future needs of our customers, but also the city's ambitious net zero goals," Collier said.

Meanwhile, James Nolan, executive director of the Environmental and Climate Division at the City of Toronto, says the main barrier to electric vehicle adoption is access to charging.

With this in mind, he said the city is working to grow the public charging network to support residents in the coming years as more and more Torontonians make the switch to electric vehicles.

"The city is developing a long term plan for publicly accessible EV charging in Toronto and will be engaging with residents across Toronto to learn more about their EV charging needs," Nolan said.

Deputy Mayor Jennifer McKelvie says Toronto's net zero strategy, which aims to reduce community wide greenhouse gas emissions in the city to be net zero by 2040, is one of the most ambitious in North America.

She says in order to ensure the goal is reached, the city is aiming to have 30 per cent of registered vehicles in Toronto as EVs by 2030 and have 75 per cent of trips to work and school thar are under 5 kilometres taken by walking, biking or by transit.

"Increasing charging availability for Toronto residents is essential to meet our 2030 and our 2040 climate goals," McKelvie added.