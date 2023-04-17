Toronto woman turns herself in after fatal Etobicoke hit-and-run

A Toronto woman has turned herself in to police after a hit-and-run over the weekend that ended in the death of a pedestrian.

Toronto police said in a news release that the 66-year-old woman turned herself in on Monday, following the collision in Etobicoke Sunday morning.

Police were called to the area of Bloor Street West and Aberfoyle Crescent around 8:30 a.m., where a 69-year-old woman had been struck.

The driver has since been charged with one count of failing to stop at an accident causing death.

The victim was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead a short time later.

The accused is scheduled to appear in court on June 5 in Toronto.