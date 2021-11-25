Skip to Main Content
Toronto

Toronto says it's on target to achieve reduction in greenhouse gas emissions

The City of Toronto says it's on course to exceed its greenhouse gas emissions reduction target.

City is targeting net zero emissions by 2050

Toronto has set a target for a 30 per cent reduction by 2020, a 65 per cent reduction by 2030 and net zero emissions by 2050. The city says residential, commercial and industrial buildings account for 57 per cent of its emissions, primarily due to the natural gas used to heat them. (John Rieti/CBC)

The city says its greenhouse gas emissions in 2019 were 38 per cent lower when compared with 1990.

It has set a target for a 30 per cent reduction by 2020, a 65 per cent reduction by 2030 and net zero emissions by 2050.

The city says residential, commercial and industrial buildings account for 57 per cent of its emissions, primarily due to the natural gas used to heat them.

Transportation is the second largest source of emissions at 36 per cent, with gasoline for vehicles the main driver of greenhouse gases.

The city says it must rapidly decrease its emissions if it hopes to achieve its goal in 2030.

