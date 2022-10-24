Scarborough ward election results

When the Toronto election campaign season began, it seemed little was set to change in the political landscape in Scarborough.

There were current counclliors running for re-election in each of Scarborough's six wards, posing a real challenge for non-incumbents.

But an unforeseen circumstance means there will be at least one new face representing residents of the area at city hall. On Friday, Cynthia Lai's campaign team announced that the one-term councillor from Ward 23 Scarborough North had died.

Per the city's election rules, Lai's name is still on the ballot, but votes for her will not be counted and will appear as zero in any official results. Signage has also been posted outside community centres and other voting sites about the change.

Lai's death leaves just three candidates in the running in Scarborough North.

Meanwhile, in Scarborough Centre, long-time councillor Michael Thompson heads into election day facing two charges of sexual assault, accusations he has denied and vowed to fight in court. The former deputy mayor has held a council seat since 2003.

And in Scarborough–Agincourt, councillor Nick Mantas is looking to hold on to his seat after narrowly winning a 2021 byelection by 223 votes.

Follow the results as they come in live below. (Note: CBC Toronto will not project a winner on Monday night, so you'll only be able to see what candidate is leading. Official results will be confirmed by the City of Toronto this week.)

