Here's how to see if you're signed up to vote in Toronto's election

Are you registered to vote in the upcoming Toronto municipal election? If your answer is "I don't know" the city has launched a site to help you find out.

Starting Thursday afternoon, you can use the city's MyVote site to enter your name and address to see if you're already signed up.

You can also call 311 or email VoterRegistration@toronto.ca if that works better for you, the city said in a news release.

Voter information cards, meanwhile, will be mailed to those on the voters list starting on the week of Sept. 26, the city said.

Toronto's election is set for Monday, Oct. 24. There will also be an advance voting period from Oct. 7-14.

You can apply to vote by mail, the city said, but must do so before 4:30 p.m. on Sept. 23.

