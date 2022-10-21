Candidates sprint to the finish as election day looms in Toronto

Chiara Padovani breaks into a jog.

She's running down the hallway on the seventh floor of an apartment building in west Toronto.

The city council candidate in Ward 5, York South-Weston is on a very up-tempo canvas with just days to go before Toronto heads to the polls. Her team of four fans out on each floor, knocking on doors simultaneously.

If they're fortunate enough to engage a resident in a conversation, a volunteer waves Padovani over quickly. It can be a challenge to break through sometimes, she says.

"The election is the last thing on a lot of people's minds, to be honest," she said. "So reminding folks about the election and connecting it to the real challenges that we face here, that's what I'm focused on."

The race in York South-Weston is typical of the flurry of campaigning that will be going on across the city this weekend. Padovan is just one of hundreds of council candidates in all 25 wards taking one final stab at winning support, marshalling their vote and then exhausting their ground game.

A resident opens his door and Padovani, a social worker who is taking her second shot at winning a city council seat, rushes over and introduces herself. She jumps into her elevator pitch.

"So I'm a renter like you," she said. "I rent near Weston and Lawrence and have been in this community my whole life. … The reason why I'm running is because this housing crisis is getting out of control."

Etobicoke-Lakeshore candidate Amber Morley chats with team member Mercy Ayesha Alohan-Eke as they canvas in a neighbourhood south of Bloor Street West. (Shawn Jeffords/CBC)

It's a short chat, but Padovani manages to pull out a mocked up ballot to show where her name will be located. The man says he's going to vote for her and she thanks him and moves on.

Every door-knock counts, she says. So does every conversation.

But time is short. She and her team knock on every door, leave a flyer behind and wrap up their work in the building in just under an hour. And then they move on to the next street or building.

Padovani is running against Frances Nunziata, a veteran city councillor, after finishing a strong third behind Nunziata and another former councillor, Frank Di Giorgio. Nunziata did not respond to a request for comment.

Padovani says the cost of living and how that affects rents has emerged as a major issue in the ward. They're important issues that are driving her on a personal level, she said.

"This is the last couple of days before the election, but my team and I have never given up since the last election when I ran in 2018," she said.

"I came close, but I didn't win. But the work we have put in, in between elections ... that's what's going to push us over the finish line now."

Morley, Grimes face off in Etobicoke-Lakeshore

A few kilometres to the south, candidate Amber Morley is out on a tree-lined street in Ward 3, Etobicoke-Lakeshore. She's getting a good reception in the neighbourhood, but believes the vote will be close on Monday.

"At this point, we've left it all on the floor and we're going to continue to get to the doors over the next few days," Morley said. "It's actually quite a joy at this point to hear from neighbours who have already voted for us."

Like Padovani, Morley is taking her second shot at unseating a veteran councillor. She came second to incumbent Mark Grimes in 2018.

Morley is seen here knocking on doors south of Bloor Street West last month. Morley is running against incumbent Mark Grimes in what is believed to be a close race. (Shawn Jeffords/CBC)

"I thought I was the best person for the job in 2018," she said.

"I was very disappointed not to be elected. And so I came back to finish what I started. I think I am the best candidate to bring the kind of service and support that our community deserves."

The Toronto and District Labour Council and left-leaning group Progress Toronto have endorsed Morley and Padovani.

Last week, Progress Toronto called for the defeat of some incumbents, including Grimes and Nunziata. In Grimes's case, they've pointed out his attendance record, which they say is the worst on council.

The veteran councillor says the group is misrepresenting a series of health problems he had after two knee replacements and four subsequent surgeries. That forced him to miss time on council, but has not taken away from his dedication to the job, he says.

"It is what it is, and we just stick to our game that we've always have," he said, dismissing the group's criticism.

"We're getting a great response."

Coun. Mark Grimes is running for re-election in Etobicoke-Lakeshore and has been endorsed by Mayor John Tory. (John Rieti/CBC)

Grimes has earned some high-profile endorsements, including the support of Mayor John Tory, who is actively campaigning with both him and Nunziata. The pair are allies of the mayor on council.

"John has endorsed me in every election I've ran since I began in politics," Grimes said.

"So it's not like this is something new. We've got a very good [rapport]. We are aligned on a number of items. And I think that he wants to make sure his team is back there too."

Grimes says he will be hustling over the weekend to ensure voters turn out for him in the race. He'll be door-knocking with Tory over the weekend, and his volunteers will be working the phones.

"It's feeling good at the door and it'll be up to the people on Monday night," he said.

"But we're feeling very confident here."