The City of Toronto is starting a fresh nomination process for would-be councillors, after the provincial government slashed the number of wards in the fall election from 47 to 25.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford's council cut was made official this week at Queen's Park. While a court challenge may change that — city council is set to meet next Monday to vote on whether or not to join that legal fight — the city clerk has already opted to change the nomination process.

Would-be councillors and school trustees can file nominations at 8:30 a.m. on Aug. 20. The deadline is 2 p.m. on Sept. 14.

However, nobody else will be allowed into the mayoral race.

Hundreds of candidates had already filed nomination papers to run in the 47-ward election, which would have created four brand new seats and left other wards without an incumbent councillor. Many had hoped that would lead to a more diverse council, featuring more people who haven't held office before.

The 25-ward map, which aligns with provincial riding boundaries, will likely be more competitive, with a number of longtime councillors potentially squaring off against one another.

Candidates who are hoping to change wards, or withdraw, will have to file paperwork to indicate that by Sept. 14.

The one thing that hasn't changed: municipal election day is still Monday, Oct. 22.

