Toronto sees 175 new cases of COVID-19, many in the under-40 age group

Toronto recorded 175 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday as the city continues to see an upward trend in its daily case count, with many of the newest cases concentrated in the under-40 age group.

Data collected shows that many of Toronto's cases are from individuals who live in the Waterfront Communities-The Island neighbourhood.

At the city's board of health meeting, Medical Officer of Health Dr. Eileen De Villa said Toronto Public Health (TPH) has been seeing the in increasing trend in cases since the city entered Stage 3 of Ontario's economic recovery plan on July 31.

"It is more challenging now to maintain these goals given that we are trying to strike this balance of reopening and managing to resurgence we are seeing in the recent weeks," De Villa said.

She outlined a few recommendations including the implementation of strategies that "mitigate health inequities" such as asking the province's ministry of long-term care to invest in on-site infection control and asking the federal government to improve their quarantine data sharing system.

"There is no question that the COVID-19 pandemic has absolutely laid bare the inequities that exist in our community," she said.

De Villa and Mayor John Tory are expected to speak at their daily news conference at 2 p.m. The mayor's office says the general manager of the Emergency Management Chief Matthew Pegg will also be at present.

