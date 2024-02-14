Content
Firefighters rescue 2 people and 2 cats from 2-alarm fire in east Toronto

Toronto Fire crews rescued two people from a two-alarm fire at a low rise residential building east of downtown early Wednesday morning.

Fire is now under control, firefighters say

The Canadian Press ·
Toronto fire crews say the fire in a building on Sherbourne Street, north of Carlton, is deemed to be under control. The firefighters rescued two occupants and two cats from an upper unit using a ladder. (Toronto Fire Services/X)

Fire crews say the fire is deemed to be under control and that two occupants were rescued from an upper unit using a ladder.

The building is located on Sherbourne Street, north of Carlton Street.

Two cats were also rescued as part of the operation. Firefighters say there are no injuries at this time.

TFS says cleanup operations continue and TTC shelter buses are on scene to assist those affected.

