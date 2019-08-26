Power restored after major outage in Toronto's east end

Power has been restored after a major outage affected thousands of people in Toronto's east end on Monday afternoon.

The outage was spread across the area from Coxwell Avenue east to Victoria Park Avenue, and just North of Danforth Avenue down to Lake Ontario, Russell Baker, a spokesperson for Toronto, told CBC Toronto on Monday.

"Together with Hydro One we've restored power to Coxwell/Danforth/Victoria Park/Lake Ontario. Thank you for your ongoing patience," read a tweet by Toronto Hydro a short time later.

There's no word yet on what caused the outage.