Toronto police say they've made 'largest single-day drug seizure' in their history

Toronto police say they've made history with the seizure last month of hundreds of kilos of crystal meth and cocaine.

Deputy Chief Pauline Gray made the announcement at a news conference Wednesday behind two wide tables covered with bags of drugs.

"We are here this morning to announce the largest single-day drug seizure in the history of the Toronto police service," Gray said, adding that she believes the seizure will make the community safer.

In total, police say they seized 671 kilograms of illicit drugs during an operation last month, including 520 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine and 151 kilograms of cocaine.

"A seizure of this size, quite frankly, is going to save lives," Gray said.

The news conference was held a day after Toronto Public Health warned about a series of overdoses tied to toxic drugs.

Mandeep Man, who heads the drug unit, noted the previous record for a drug seizure was 286 kilograms of cocaine and methamphetamine in April.

"Intercepting the flow of these drugs have prevented possible overdoses which we all know is an epidemic facing our community," he said.

Police say they identified two addresses in Toronto that were allegedly being used as "stash houses" for drugs.

They say search warrants were executed at the two addresses and for three vehicles on Oct. 5 when the drugs were seized.

Police say they are looking for three people they allege are connected to the trafficking of the drugs.

They say the suspects will be charged with possession of cocaine and crystal methamphetamine for the purposes of trafficking when they are arrested.