Scale down 'excessive' drinking in parks signs, 2 councillors ask

Two Toronto councillors are asking the city to tone down the size of signs announcing Toronto's drinking in parks pilot project.

In a letter sent to the acting general manager of parks, forestry and recreation last week, Ward 14 Coun. Paula Fletcher and Ward 9 Coun. Alejandra Bravo both said they are supportive of the initiative, but were surprised by the size of the signs found in parks linked to the project.

"Simply said, they are just too big and unsightly," the letter reads.

Get the news you need without restrictions. Download our free CBC News App.

Whether or not to allow drinking in all city parks has been an ongoing debate at city council for years. But earlier this year, a new approach was proposed — a pilot program to allow alcohol in certain parks from Aug. 2 to Oct. 9.

Signs were posted in those parks announcing the project, as well as warning that drinking was prohibited close to playgrounds and wading pools, alongside asking people to be generally considerate of others.

In their letter, the two councillors suggested that smaller signs could be used around playgrounds.

"We know the vast majority of visitors to our pilot parks will enjoy their drinks in a respectful and responsible manner, without the need for such excessive signage," the letter reads.

In a statement, the city said it welcomed the feedback and added officials are now exploring an "alternative design option.

"New signage will begin to be installed in some pilot locations selected by ward Councillors this coming week," the statement reads. "Public education and communication, as well as feedback on what's working and what could be improved, remains an important component of the temporary pilot program."