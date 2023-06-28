You might soon be able to take a sip of beer or wine — legally — at some Toronto parks if a pilot program proposed by the city goes ahead.

The proposed pilot, which will be considered by the Economic and Community Development Committee on July 6, comes after city council directed staff to create a pilot program last month to allow residents to drink in select public parks this summer. If approved, recommendations will go to city council July 19.

The program would run from Aug. 2 until Oct. 9 and allow people aged 19 and older to drink alcohol in 20 city-owned parks in neighbourhoods where local councillors chose to opt in.

Toronto councillors had the option to opt out of the program entirely, making parks in their area off-limits when it comes to drinking in public.

Here's where you could drink legally if the pilot is approved:

Eglinton Park.

Earlscourt.

Dufferin Grove Park.

Campbell Avenue Playground and Park.

Dovercourt Park.

Roundhouse Park.

Trinity Bellwoods Park.

Christie Pits Park.

Queen's Park.

Sir Winston Churchill Park.

Corktown Common.

Greenwood Park.

Riverdale Park East.

Withrow Park.

Monarch Park.

Skymark Park.

Lee Lifeson Art Park.

East Toronto Athletic Field.

Milliken Park.

Neilson Park.

The city says the program is based on "public health guidance, public safety and operational considerations and the experiences of other Canadian cities."

It also noted that a permit and licence are still required to sell or serve liquor in any park.

Visitors must also comply with the provincial Liquor Licence and Control Act, which prohibits public intoxication and supplying or serving alcohol to those under 19 years old.