Downtown Toronto streets closed to traffic ahead of possible vehicle demonstration

Toronto police closed roads in the downtown core Tuesday in advance of a possible "demonstration involving a large number of vehicles."

In an email, a police spokesperson said the closures are to keep emergency routes clear and limit disruption in the area.

They include:

Queen's Park Crescent from Bloor Street West to College Street.

University Avenue from College Street to Elm Street.

Wellesley Street West to Queen's Park Crescent.

The police spokesperson could not say when the roads may re-open and encouraged drivers planning to be in the area of the closures to take alternate routes. Foot traffic will be unaffected, they said.

Police are expected to provide a further update about the closures later this morning.