Downtown Toronto streets closed to traffic ahead of possible vehicle demonstration
Toronto police closed roads in the downtown core Tuesday in advance of a possible "demonstration involving a large number of vehicles."
Closures intended to keep emergency routes clear, police say
In an email, a police spokesperson said the closures are to keep emergency routes clear and limit disruption in the area.
They include:
- Queen's Park Crescent from Bloor Street West to College Street.
- University Avenue from College Street to Elm Street.
- Wellesley Street West to Queen's Park Crescent.
The police spokesperson could not say when the roads may re-open and encouraged drivers planning to be in the area of the closures to take alternate routes. Foot traffic will be unaffected, they said.
Police are expected to provide a further update about the closures later this morning.