Downtown Toronto streets closed to traffic ahead of possible vehicle demonstration

Toronto police closed roads in the downtown core Tuesday in advance of a possible "demonstration involving a large number of vehicles."

Closures intended to keep emergency routes clear, police say

Toronto police cruisers and City of Toronto garbage trucks block access to a downtown road.
Toronto police cruisers and City of Toronto garbage trucks block access to a downtown road. (Clara Pasieka/CBC)

In an email, a police spokesperson said the closures are to keep emergency routes clear and limit disruption in the area.

They include:

  • Queen's Park Crescent from Bloor Street West to College Street.
  • University Avenue from College Street to Elm Street.
  • Wellesley Street West to Queen's Park Crescent.

The police spokesperson could not say when the roads may re-open and encouraged drivers planning to be in the area of the closures to take alternate routes. Foot traffic will be unaffected, they said.

Police are expected to provide a further update about the closures later this morning.

