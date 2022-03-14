A new downtown collision reporting centre will open for pedestrians and cyclists in Toronto

Toronto police are opening a new downtown location for pedestrians and cyclists to report collisions Monday.

There's also a new online reporting system so pedestrians and cyclists can report collisions from home.

This new facility aims to save those who don't drive a trip to one of the city's two other reporting centres which are in North York and Scarborough.

Drivers involved in a collision will still need to visit one of those locations, as the new facility — at 9 Hanna Avenue in the Liberty Village area — is not equipped for vehicles, according to a police news release.

Starting today, the new centre will operate Monday to Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Online reports, meanwhile, will need to be completed by visiting one of the city's three collision reporting centres with valid ID.

Police will continue to respond in-person to any collisions that are reported from the scene.