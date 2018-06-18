Toronto police have arrested and charged a man in a Scarborough double stabbing that killed a 29-year-old man on the weekend.

Paul Spilchen, of Toronto, died on Saturday. Police released his identity on Monday.

Spilchen is Toronto's 42nd homicide victim of the year. He was to going to be married in three weeks, according to a gofundme page set up in his name.

Another man, 25, who was also stabbed, remains in hospital. Both men were found lying on the ground outside a bar.

A police officer stands near a cruiser following a fatal stabbing early Saturday in Scarborough outside a bar. (Keith Burgess/CBC) Police said they have arrested and charged a man, 42 of Toronto, with second-degree murder and attempted murder in the stabbing.

The accused was charged on Sunday and he was scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

Police said they were called to the scene outside Working Dog Saloon, 3676 St Clair Ave E., near Midland Avenue, at 2:04 a.m.

When officers arrived, they discovered the men suffering from "obvious signs of trauma" and in life-threatening condition outside the bar. Both were taken to hospital, one via emergency run. Spilchen was pronounced dead in hospital.

Police have been interviewing possible witnesses and canvassing the area for security camera video.

'Our kind, generous and funny son, brother, fiancée and friend Paul Spilchen was killed on June 16th in the most terrible way imaginable,' a gofundme page says. 'Paul and his fiancée Annie were set to be married in 3 short weeks and he had his whole life ahead of him. Paul was always there for anyone who needed him, ready with a helping hand and his trademark grin.' (gofundme) A Paul Spilchen Memorial Page has been created on Facebook and the gofundme page has also raised more than their $10,000 goal.

"Our kind, generous and funny son, brother, fiancée and friend Paul Spilchen was killed on June 16th in the most terrible way imaginable," the gofundme page says.

"Paul and his fiancée Annie were set to be married in 3 short weeks and he had his whole life ahead of him. Paul was always there for anyone who needed him, ready with a helping hand and his trademark grin."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7400, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).