2 men dead, 1 man seriously injured in targeted shooting in Toronto, police say

Two men are dead and one man is seriously injured following a targeted shooting at a residential highrise in northwest Toronto early Saturday, police say.

Toronto police Chief Mark Saunders said homicide detectives are seeking a suspect considered armed and dangerous.

"What we are doing right now is we are canvassing the entire neighbourhood," Saunders told reporters near the crime scene.

Emergency crews were called to Emmett Avenue, near Jane Street and Weston Road, for a report of a shooting around 1:30 a.m. Police said callers reported hearing several gunshots.

Saunders said one of three victims was in a wheelchair and investigators believe the shooting was "absolutely" targeted. The shooter was aiming for at least one of the three, if not all three, he said.

"The evidence indicates that the three people who were shot were in the front area, just socializing, and then out of nowhere, the suspect came out and opened fire," Saunders said.

Toronto police say the double homicide occurred outside this highrise residential building early Saturday. (James Morrison-Collalto/CBC)

When police and paramedics arrived at the scene, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. One was pronounced dead there and another was rushed to hospital, where he died of his injuries.

The third man, who suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries, made his own way to hospital.

The police chief appealed to the public for helping in finding the suspect, saying anyone who could help homicide detectives should come forward.

Saunders said police have obtained security camera video, but no weapon has been recovered.

Emergency crews were called to Emmett Avenue, near Jane Street and Weston Road, for a report of a shooting at about 1:30 a.m. (Jeremy Cohn/CBC)

The names and ages of the victims have not been released.

Earlier, police said a man was seen running in a nearby park after the shooting. At the news conference, Saunders said the suspect was heading in a westbound direction from the scene.

Saunders described the suspect as a man about six feet tall with a muscular build and what he called "baby dreads," or short dreadlocks about three or four inches in length.

Anyone who saw anything at about 1:30 a.m., outside the building or near Jane Street and Emmett Avenue, or who has relevant cellphone or dashboard camera video, is urged to call Toronto police's homicide squad.

Also, anyone victimized by the shooting can contact Toronto police's victim services for help, Saunders added.