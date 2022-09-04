Toronto opens 9 pools for dog-only swim
The City of Toronto on Sunday opened nine pools for a dog-only swim.
Another dog-only swim is scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 11
The City of Toronto on Sunday opened nine pools for a dog-only swim.
Dogs were allowed to swim in the pools between 4:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., while their owners kept a close eye on their pets having fun.
Here are some photos from Stanley Park South:
The city says another dog-only swim is scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 11 at Riverdale Park East, 550 Broadview Ave.
Owners who plan to take their dog for a swim next week are asked to take note of the following:
- Only dogs may swim in the pool.
- If a dog requires assistance, please remove them from the pool immediately.
- An adult aged 18 or older must accompany the dog and watch from the side.
- One adult can bring a maximum of two dogs.
- Reservations are not required. Show up with your dog and sign in.
- Proof of rabies vaccination is required.
- Spectators aged 12 or older are welcome.
- Dogs displaying aggressive behaviour will be asked to leave the pool area.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?