Toronto opens 9 pools for dog-only swim

The City of Toronto on Sunday opened nine pools for a dog-only swim.

Dogs were allowed to swim in the pools between 4:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., while their owners kept a close eye on their pets having fun.

Here are some photos from Stanley Park South:

The city says another dog-only swim is scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 11 at Riverdale Park East, 550 Broadview Ave.

Owners who plan to take their dog for a swim next week are asked to take note of the following: