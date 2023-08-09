Toronto dog owners are being told to keep their canines leashed and under control at all times following an increase in attacks involving off-leash dogs.

According to Toronto Animal Services, there was a 39 per cent increase in the number of reported dog attacks against humans in 2022 compared to 2021. There was also a 19 per cent increase in the number of reported animal-to-animal fights in 2022.

This year alone, the city has issued more than 44 dangerous dog orders and 168 written warnings for bylaw violations.

Jasmine Herzog-Evans, manager of the enforcement and mobile response unit at Toronto Animal Services, told reporters on Wednesday that the key to reducing the number of dog attacks is responsible pet ownership.

Owners need to do the right thing by taking precautions, she said.

"Ultimately, you are responsible for your dog," Herzog-Evans said. "Anything your dog does, whether it hurts somebody or it's at large, the onus is on the owner to exercise reasonable precautions to prevent their dogs from engaging in any dangerous act."

Attacks usually 'preventable,' official says

At a news conference Wednesday, Herzog-Evans said the city believes that dog attacks are usually the result of accidents. She said the most severe mauling incidents usually happen when dogs escape from their owners.

"Nobody is intentionally letting their dog go to maul somebody on the street," she said at the Kew Gardens Dog Park in the city's Beach neighbourhood. "They are preventable accidents, preventable by simply having your dog on leash."

Jasmine Herzog-Evans, manager of the enforcement and mobile response unit at Toronto Animal Services, speaks to reporters on Wednesday about responsible pet ownership. (CBC)

Herzog-Evans said there is also something known as "distracted dog walking," where pet owners busy with their smart phones don't pay attention when walking their dogs.

Dogs are required to be on a leash in Toronto, unless they are in designated off-leash areas. The city said it's increasingly seeing owners letting dogs off leashes in public areas.

Herzog-Evans said it's difficult to pinpoint the exact reason for the increase in dog attacks but Toronto Animal Services believes the pandemic may have played a role.

"We do know we are on the other side of the pandemic where a lot of access to resources was highly limited, whether it be proper socializing of the dog, proper obedience training of the dog. Those were greatly reduced for a significant period," she said.

But Herzog-Evans said it's never too late to teach an old dog new tricks. She urged dog owners to reach out to professionals. Toronto Humane Society, for example, offers dog training classes and behaviour consultations at low cost, she said.

Owners don't always comply

She added that enforcement can be challenging because dog owners do not always comply. A bylaw officer doesn't have the authority to demand identification, she said.

"We cannot compel them to give me their correct name and address. People give us fake information all the time."

A dog enjoys the water in Lake Ontario at Kew Gardens Dog Park. One side of the off leash area borders the lake. (CBC)

Claire Hepburn, a dog owner, said she thinks there are a lot of new dog owners not doing what they are supposed to.

"They're not leashing the dog. They're not getting the dog properly trained. They're are not paying attention to the dog's body language," she said. "Things with dogs escalate very quickly."

Hepburn said she saw one dog escape from its owner last summer in the city's east end and attack another dog.

"It killed a little white dog," she said.

The dog was required to be muzzled and the owner got a dangerous dog warning.

Hepburn said clear signs about rules for dog owners, posted in city parks, would help.

Fine for allowing dog to run off-leash is $365

According to the city, a leash cannot be longer than two metres and must be attached to a collar or harness and held securely.

"Keeping a dog leashed helps to ensure the dog's safety and protects the people and community around them. A leash will also help prevent dogs from getting lost, running into traffic, trampling sensitive vegetation, chasing wildlife or eating toxic substances," the city said in a release on Wednesday.

The city said dog owners are required to:

Purchase a city pet licence and renew it annually.

Pick up a dog's waste and dispose of it properly.

The fine for allowing a dog to run off-leash, except in a designated off-leash area, is $365.

"People are responsible for their dog's actions and should take precautions to prevent their dog from engaging in dangerous behaviour. Proper training, socialization and positive reinforcement are crucial for a dog's well-being and will help ensure safer interactions with other dogs and people," the city said.

