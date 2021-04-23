Skip to Main Content
Toronto doctor charged with sexually assaulting teenage patient in 2006

The suspect, 77-year-old Jacques Henri Dubins, was arrested Wednesday and charged with sexual assault and sexual exploitation.

Police say the victim was 17 years old at the time of the incident

The Canadian Press ·
A Toronto doctor has been charged with a sexual assault that happened in February 2006. (Katherine Holland/CBC)

A Toronto doctor has been charged with sexually assaulting a teenage patient 15 years ago.

Police allege the incident took place in February 2006 at a medical clinic in the Bathurst Street and Lawrence Avenue West area.

They say the patient was 17 at the time.

The suspect, 77-year-old Jacques Henri Dubins, was arrested Wednesday and charged with sexual assault and sexual exploitation.

Police say Dubins worked as a doctor at that clinic from July 1970 to August 2016.

He is due in court on May 25.

