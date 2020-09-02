Majority of TDSB elementary, secondary students have registered for in-person learning, board says

The Toronto District School Board says families who have responded so far to its registration process have indicated that 70 per cent of elementary students and 78 per cent of secondary students will return to class in person when school resumes later this month.

At the elementary level, kindergarten to Grade 8, 90 per cent of families responded to the TDSB registration process, indicating that 70 per cent, or 107,601 students, will go to school for in-person learning.

Thirty per cent, or 47,462 elementary students, have registered for remote learning.

At the secondary level, from Grade 9 to 12, the TDSB says 87 per cent of families responded to the registration process, indicating that 78 per cent, or 49,181 students, have opted for in-person learning.

Twenty-two per cent, or 13,781 students, have registered for remote learning.

Ryan Bird, spokesperson for the TDSB, said the board sent emails on Aug. 26 to all parents and guardians to ask them to register their children online for either in-person or virtual learning this fall. Families without email addresses or who did not respond to online registration received automated phone calls.

Parents or guardians of 247,583 students — 173,220 elementary and 74,363 secondary — were contacted and asked whether their child was returning to school for in-person or virtual school learning this fall.

Parents or guardians of 89 per cent, or 218,025 TDSB elementary and secondary students, responded. The board will follow up with those who have not responded, he said.

Public school officially starts Sept. 15 in Toronto

According to the TDSB, school starts on Sept. 15, but there will be a staggered start for elementary students over the first three days, from Sept. 15 to 17. All secondary school students will begin school on Sept. 15.

Lucas Provias, 16 and Vanessa Trotman, 15, take part in a return-to-school demonstration at Wexford Collegiate School for Arts in Toronto, on Aug. 27. (Evan Mitsui/CBC)

"As we prepare to open our schools in September and welcome back students and staff, we are doing everything possible to ensure the health and safety of all school community members, while also providing the best academic experience possible for students, supporting mental health and well-being and considering the needs of families and staff," the TDSB says in a message on its website.