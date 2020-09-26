Students to go into isolation after 1st COVID-19 outbreak declared at Toronto school

Toronto Public Health has asked two classes of elementary students to go into isolation after it declared an outbreak of COVID-19 at the school this week.

Two students have tested positive for the virus at Glen Park Public School, 101 Englemount Ave., near Lawrence Avenue West and Bathurst Street, in North York. The school runs from kindergarten to grade six.

The two infected students have been isolated to recover from their illness.

Of the classes that have been asked to go into isolation, one has 17 students while the other has 18 students, Dr. Eileen de Villa, the city's medical officer of health told reporters at a city hall briefing on Friday.

All of the students have been asked to go home as they remain in isolation for 14 days. A teacher is isolating as well.

Ryan Bird, spokesperson for the Toronto District School Board, said in an email to CBC Toronto on Saturday that the students are in split grade 5/6 classes.

"At this point, Glen Park is the only outbreak at the TDSB," Bird said.

According to De Villa, an school outbreak is defined by the province as at least two confirmed cases of COVID-19 within a 14-day period and with a link to a school setting.

"One of the realities of living in a world with COVID-19 is that there will be cases in schools," de Villa said on Friday.

"Today's news is expected. I expect there will be similar announcements in the future and you can be confident the steps developed to manage the situation and reduce the risk of spread will be followed."

Parents have been notified in writing.

De Villa said the school is following all infection prevention and control measures closely. These measures include requiring students and staff to wear masks and enhanced cleaning of the school.

For a complete list of COVID-19 cases at TDSB schools, the board has created a COVID-19 Advisories webpage.