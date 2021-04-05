TDSB to close 11 schools starting Tuesday due to COVID-19 investigations

The Toronto District School Board says it is closing 11 schools starting on Tuesday to allow more time for public health officials to investigate COVID-19 cases.

The TDSB said in a tweet on Monday it is dismissing the schools on the advice of Toronto Public Health. The list includes three high schools, two middle schools and six other elementary schools.

All students at the schools will shift to remote learning, the TDSB added. No timeline has been given for a return to in-person learning at the schools.