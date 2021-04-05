Skip to Main Content
Toronto

TDSB to close 11 schools starting Tuesday due to COVID-19 investigations

The Toronto District School Board says it is closing 11 schools starting on Tuesday to allow more time for COVID-19 investigations.

Closures based on advice of Toronto Public Health, TDSB says

There will be empty classrooms at 11 Toronto District School Board schools starting on Tuesday. The board is closing the schools to allow public health officials more time to investigate COVID-19 cases. (Evan Mitsui/CBC)

The TDSB said in a tweet on Monday it is dismissing the schools on the advice of Toronto Public Health. The list includes three high schools, two middle schools and six other elementary schools.

All students at the schools will shift to remote learning, the TDSB added. No timeline has been given for a return to in-person learning at the schools.

 

