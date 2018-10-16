Toronto police officer among 4 arrested in ongoing corruption investigation

A Toronto Police Service officer is among four people arrested on Tuesday in an ongoing corruption investigation, York Regional Police say.

The investigation, which began in January 2018, is being conducted by York police in partnership with Toronto police.

Police allege Det. Const Bryan Carreia, 42, was disclosing confidential police information.

They say Carreia was arrested along with three other people.

Carreia has been charged with obstruction of justice and breach of trust by a public officer, York Regional Police said in a news release.

Toronto police spokesperson Const. Allyson Douglas-Cook told CBC Toronto Carreia​ has been a member of the force for 18 years and at the time of his arrest, he was assigned to the Organized Crime Enforcement Unit.

Douglas-Cook said Carreia is presently on suspension with pay.

The three other people arrested with Carreia are facing charges including trafficking cannabis, possession for the purpose of trafficking cannabis, assault, and breach of probation.

Carreia will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice on Nov. 8.

Earlier in October, two York Region police officers were among seven people charged in the corruption investigation.

Const. Richard Senior, 44, is facing 30 criminal charges, including cocaine trafficking and attempted armed robbery; while Const. Timur Timerbulatov, 36, is charged with breach of trust and the unauthorized use of a computer not for a police purpose.

The five other accused are facing charges ranging from unauthorized possession of a firearm to trafficking steroids.