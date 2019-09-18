Where are Toronto's most dangerous intersections? You told us

What's the most dangerous intersection in your neighbourhood?

As part of our ongoing Safer Streets series, CBC Toronto has been asking you to identify areas of concern where you live, with the goal of finding some solutions you can pursue. The response — some of which can be seen on the interactive map below — has been overwhelming.

This initiative comes as the City of Toronto struggles to implement its Vision Zero plan to eliminate traffic-related deaths.

In 2019, police statistics show at least 22 pedestrians have been struck and killed as of mid-September, while many more have been seriously injured.

While many readers highlighted entire areas of the city — Scarborough's 42 Division, for example, has seen the most fatal collisions — others have highlighted specific problem spots.

You can add locations you're concerned about by using the interactive Google Map below, or you can email us at saferstreetstoronto@cbc.ca. You can also get in touch on Instagram, Twitter or Facebook, and we'll do our best to follow-up with coverage in the coming months.

In this map, the yellow flags denote areas of concern flagged by readers. The red symbols indicate places where pedestrians have been struck and killed.