Where are Toronto's most dangerous intersections? You told us
Torontonians have serious concerns about road safety as fatal incidents continue
What's the most dangerous intersection in your neighbourhood?
As part of our ongoing Safer Streets series, CBC Toronto has been asking you to identify areas of concern where you live, with the goal of finding some solutions you can pursue. The response — some of which can be seen on the interactive map below — has been overwhelming.
This initiative comes as the City of Toronto struggles to implement its Vision Zero plan to eliminate traffic-related deaths.
In 2019, police statistics show at least 22 pedestrians have been struck and killed as of mid-September, while many more have been seriously injured.
While many readers highlighted entire areas of the city — Scarborough's 42 Division, for example, has seen the most fatal collisions — others have highlighted specific problem spots.
You can add locations you're concerned about by using the interactive Google Map below, or you can email us at saferstreetstoronto@cbc.ca. You can also get in touch on Instagram, Twitter or Facebook, and we'll do our best to follow-up with coverage in the coming months.
In this map, the yellow flags denote areas of concern flagged by readers. The red symbols indicate places where pedestrians have been struck and killed.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.