Collision between 2 Toronto cyclists sends 1 to hospital in critical condition

One person is in critical condition in hospital after two cyclists collided along Toronto's Lakeshore Boulevard.

Second cyclist did not remain at the scene, police say

Detail view of 'Toronto Police' logo on the side of a vehicle.
Police were called to Lakeshore Blvd and The Boulevard Club shortly after 1 p.m. Saturday. (Michael Wilson/CBC)

Police were called to Lakeshore Boulevard and The Boulevard Club shortly after 1 p.m. Saturday.

Officers found one person with life-threatening injuries.

Police say the second cyclist did not remain at the scene.

Authorities have not released any details about either cyclist.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.


