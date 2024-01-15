More cyclists and pedestrians hurt in Toronto than police data captures, study suggests

Toronto police data only captures a portion of the cyclist and pedestrian injuries that happen in the city each year, according to a new study from York University researchers.

The peer-reviewed study, which was published in the journal Injury Prevention, has implications for both the health-care system and road safety planning, according to its authors.

"This suggests that using police data alone won't provide city planners with an accurate number of cyclists and pedestrians injured on city streets," said lead author Alison Macpherson, professor in the School of Kinesiology and Health Science at York University, in a statement.

"This emphasizes the need for linked health services data and police data to inform planning for road safety."

The study compared pedestrian and cyclist injuries in the city for a five-year period from 2016 to 2021, using data from three sources: Toronto police, emergency room data, and hospitalization data.

Researchers say they found 30,101 emergency department visits for cyclist injuries over that time period in health services data, which included injuries sustained with or without motor vehicle involvement.

Toronto police data captured 2,362 cyclist injuries over the same timeframe, coming in at just under eight per cent of total emergency department visits.

Results not a shock, researcher says

CBC News has reached out to Toronto police for comment on the authors' findings.

In an interview, Macpherson said she wasn't shocked that police data underrepresented the the true scope of injuries on Toronto's streets.

"Because that's not their purpose, right? Their purpose is to respond to calls and do their job," she said.

The study compared pedestrian and cyclist injuries in the city for a five-year period from 2016 to 2021. It was requested by the city's transportation department. (Mike Heenan/CBC)

The police data did improve, however, when looking specifically at pedestrian incidents and cyclist collisions that involved a motor vehicle.

The study found police data represented 53.7 per cent of emergency department visits and 48.4 per cent of hospitalizations for pedestrians, as well as 58.8 per cent of emergency department trips and 52.6 per cent of hospitalizations for cyclists when a motor vehicle was involved.

City using data to inform infrastructure decisions

The study's authors also note a limitation as the datasets involved weren't designed to capture the same exact same things. Police-reported data only includes injuries where police have been called, and includes both Toronto residents and non-residents.

The health services databases, meanwhile, include all cyclist and pedestrian injuries, which were limited by the authors to residents of the city and its inner suburbs who were treated at Toronto hospitals.

"The high rates of serious cycling injuries that don't involve motor vehicles may point to changes that are needed in the built environment," said senior author Linda Rothman, assistant professor for the School of Occupational and Public Health at Toronto Metropolitan University, in a statement.

"This could include roadway and cycle track maintenance or necessary upgrades to off-road trails and pathways."

In a news release, York University officials said the study had been requested by the city, which plans to use the results to plan road safety changes. Two other regions in Ontario have also recently requested the same data to inform planning, according to the release.

Macpherson said she hopes the study will eventually help make walking and cycling safer in Toronto.

"It's important to be able to walk and bike around the city. It's sustainable, it's better for the environment, it's better for people," she said.

"So understanding what the burden is really is the first step in trying to make it easier for everybody to be active, healthy and safe."