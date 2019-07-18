Council adopts changes to make it easier for craft brewers to open in Toronto
Councillors approved changes to zoning rules, inclusion of craft beer tourism in economic plan
It will now be easier for craft brewers across Toronto to manufacture and sell their products all in one shop.
Toronto city council has adopted a set of zoning changes that will allow brewers to operate a tap room in a restaurant, make a retail shop part of a brewery or operate a restaurant and brewery in a single space.
In a news release Thursday, the city said the changes "respond to the needs to today's brewing industry."
The changes come two weeks after a city hall committee approved recommendations making it easier for craft brewers to operate in Toronto. And they come four years after a request by city council for staff to work with owners and operators — in a group called "Caskforce" — to create a more supportive regulatory environment, the release says.
The group had put forth a motion that addresses two issues.
At the same time, industrial areas didn't permit retail, taprooms or patios — things that are critical to the operation and sale of beer from a craft brewery.
"These new zoning permissions remove barriers and modernize our bylaws to make it much easier for brewers to be successful in Toronto," Layton said Thursday.
"We're happy that we have been able to work with the industry to bring about these important changes that just make sense," Mayor John Tory said.
With files from Huyana Cyprien
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.