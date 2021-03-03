Toronto officials hold COVID-19 update on 100th day in lockdown

City officials will hold a COVID-19 update Wednesday, as Toronto reaches a new milestone: 100 days in lockdown.

A news conference is scheduled for 2 p.m. and CBC Toronto will stream it live in this story. Medical officer of health Dr. Eileen de Villa and Mayor John Tory are expected to speak.

The update comes as Ontario reports an additional 958 cases of the illness. The total number of deaths connected with the novel coronavirus has now surpassed 7,000 in the province.

However, the new cases reported Wednesday are the lowest single-day increase logged in the last two weeks. In Toronto, there were 249 new cases reported.

Ontario's rollout of COVID-19 vaccines continues, but because the effort has been left to each individual health unit, the pace depends on where a person lives.

While some units have begun vaccinating seniors over the age of 80, Toronto has not yet started. During an update earlier this week, de Villa did not provide a clear answer as to when people aged 80 and above in the city can expect to receive a vaccine.