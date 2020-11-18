22 people with COVID-19 died in last day in Toronto, officials say

Twenty-two Torontonians who have tested positive for COVID-19 have died in the city since Tuesday, Mayor John Tory announced Wednesday.

At the city's press conference, Tory said he believes that means taking further steps now, so city officials are working on a plan to figure out what to do to "put the breaks on the virus."

Medical Officer of Health Dr. Eileen de Villa has made new recommendations for restrictions to the province, Tory said, and the city is expecting a response soon. Councillors discovered this week that Toronto Public Health was forced to sign a non-disclosure agreement in order to sit at the province's COVID-19 command table

City officials aren't saying what measures may be announced, but Tory said he believes the province is best poised to implement them.

"The numbers continue to go in the wrong direction," he said.

"These are the subject of active discussions right now," de Villa said.

The mayor stressed that people should remember each of those deaths represent a person, not just a number.

"They're our fellow Torontonians," Tory said.

The city says the per cent positivity in Toronto is now 6.2 per cent. "Alarm bells" start ringing at three per cent, Tory said.

"I support doing everything we can, based on public health advice, to stop the spread of COVID-19 in our city," he said.

New city data shows the virus is circulating in younger populations. De Villa said the per cent positivity rate for teenagers aged 14 to 17 is now 7.5 per cent. For those in the 18 to 23 age bracket, it's even higher at 8.2 per cent.

Provincial figures show the city confirmed 410 new cases on Wednesday. De Villa updated that figure Wednesday afternoon, saying Toronto is actually seeing 445 new cases, with 191 people in hospital, and 44 in intensive care.

"There is no guarantee that slow and steady will not shift to overwhelming," de Villa said.

As always, you can get more data about COVID-19 via the city's online dashboard here.

For more on Ontario's provincial picture click here.