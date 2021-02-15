City officials hold COVID-19 update as Toronto reports 985 new cases

A total of 985 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Toronto on Monday as people age 18 and older from hot spot neighbourhoods became eligible for vaccination at immunization clinics run by the city.

Anyone over the age of 18 living in one of Toronto's 53 hot spot postal codes is being urged to book an appointment through the dark blue Book a Vaccine button on the city's website, or on the provincial website.

City-run clinics are part of the Toronto vaccination network that includes hundreds of clinics operated by hospitals, pharmacies and other health-care and community partners.

Speaking at a news conference this afternoon, Mayor John Tory said 41,144 people had booked appointments between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Fire Chief Matthew Pegg, the city's emergency management and COVID-19 incident commander, said on Twitter that Toronto is about to open another 20,000 appointments in city-operated clinics for the week of May 17.

More good news! We are about to open another 20,000 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/COVID19Vaccine?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#COVID19Vaccine</a> appointments, in City-operated clinics, for the week of May 17 as well. Expecting these appointments to go live in the Provincial Booking System shortly. —@ChiefPeggTFS

People can also book their vaccination appointment by calling the provincial vaccine booking line at 1-833-943-3900.

221 charges laid for breaking COVID-19 rules

Meanwhile, 221 people were charged over the weekend under the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act (EMCPA), Toronto police said Monday.

Police say that in one instance on Saturday, officers responded to a warehouse party in the Warden and Eglington Avenue East area.

Officers found a large number of people but the crowd dispersed immediately after police arrived.

Officers were able to gain entry and identify five people, according to police.

Enforcement teams have responded to 515 calls since the introduction of the EMCPA and have laid a total of 449 charges.