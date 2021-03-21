Ontario logs 1,791 new cases of COVID-19 and 18 more deaths

Ontario is reporting 1,791 new cases of COVID-19 and 18 additional deaths on Sunday.

Health Minister Christine Elliott said in a tweet that the province's network of labs completed more than 49,200 tests over the last 24 hours.

Locally, there are 495 new cases in Toronto, 350 in Peel, 177 in York Region and 106 in Durham.

It's the third straight day that new cases are above the 1,700 mark. There were 1,745 new cases on Friday and 1,829 yesterday.

As of 6 p.m. yesterday, 1,521,705 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, Elliott said.

There are now 14,230 known active cases of COVID-19 across the province.

765 people in hospital due to COVID-19

There are currently 765 people in hospital due to COVID-19. Of this number, 302 are in intensive care units and 189 are breathing with the help of a ventilator.

The new cases on Sunday bring the total number of lab-confirmed cases in Ontario over the course of the pandemic to 307,403, including deaths and recoveries.

A total of 1,353 cases of the disease were marked as resolved as of Sunday, bringing the number of recovered patients up to 307,403.

More than 7,200 people are known to have died of infection since March 2020. Two of the deaths reported on Sunday involved residents of the long-term care system.

Meanwhile, Elliott says Ontarians aged 75 and older will be able to book vaccination appointments online starting Monday. Anyone who is turning 75 or older in 2021 will be eligible, according to the province.

They can also call the Provincial Vaccine Information Line at 1-888-999-6488.