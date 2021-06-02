Toronto officials to provide COVID-19 update as new cases drop below 200

City of Toronto officials are set to provide a pandemic update at 2 p.m. as the province's seven-day rolling average of new COVID-19 cases dropped below the 1,000 mark — the lowest it's been since last November.

Only 173 new cases were reported in Toronto on Wednesday, the same day the provincewide stay-at-home order expired.

Mayor John Tory is expected to address the public, alongside the city's Medical Officer of Health Dr. Eileen de Villa.

CBC News will carry the news conference live in this article.