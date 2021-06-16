More than 2.7M COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in Toronto so far, city says

Mayor John Tory and Medical Officer of Health Dr. Eileen de Villa are scheduled to provide an update on COVID-19 in Toronto at 2 p.m.

You can watch it live in this story.

A total of 2,750,172 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered so far in Toronto, the city said Wednesday.

As of yesterday evening, about 796,859 people had booked appointments for COVID-19 vaccines at city-run clinics.

In response to unprecedented demand for second shots, the city has added 30,000 appointments at its clinics for the period June 22 to 27. The appointments became available as of 8 a.m. this morning..

The city says these new slots will be for the Moderna vaccine only. This is the first time the city has exclusively offered Moderna rather than either Moderna or Pfizer at its clinics.

Last Monday, the province opened accelerated second dose bookings to both individuals who received a first dose of Moderna or Pfizer vaccine on or before May 9, and people who received a first dose of AstraZeneca vaccine eight weeks or more ago.

The city is encouraging everyone aged 12 years or older to book their vaccination appointment as soon as possible by clicking the blue "Book a Vaccine" button on Toronto's COVID-19 website or through phone by calling the provincial vaccine booking line at 1-833-943-3900.