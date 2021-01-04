Toronto officials set to hold 2 p.m. news conference on COVID-19 situation
Mayor Tory expected to announce new workplace restrictions amid provincewide lockdown
Toronto's mayor and other city officials are set to provide a COVID-19 update beginning at 2 p.m. ET. You'll be able to watch that live in this story.
Toronto Mayor John Tory is expected to announce new workplace measures during the city's COVID-19 briefing as it reports 917 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday.
The city has been under the province's grey-lockdown zone since Nov. 23. If provincial lockdown restrictions are lifted for southern Ontario later this month, Toronto will have been locked down for 60 days.
Under the current lockdown measures, employees in Toronto who work indoors are required to wear masks.
Tory, Dr. Eileen de Villa, Coun. Joe Cressy and emergency management head Matthew Pegg are expected to provide more guidance to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus at this afternoon's news conference.
