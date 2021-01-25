Toronto Public Health warns COVID-19 variant found in city

Toronto Public Health is warning that a variant of the novel coronavirus first detected in the U.K. has been found in the city.

The health agency said Monday it's ramping up infection prevention and control measures in a range of settings including the city's long-term care homes and shelters as a result. The mutated virus spreads far quicker than the original strain, health officials say.

Dr. Eileen De Villa and other city officials will likely have more to say about the risk the variant poses at a 2 p.m. ET news conference. You'll be able to watch that live in this story.

Toronto recorded 727 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday — the most anywhere in the province. It's unclear how many of those cases may be caused by the B.1.1.7 variant. So far the province has only confirmed 14 cases of the variant, according to its latest weekly report and it's unclear how many of those cases were in Toronto.

A provincewide stay-at-home order remains in place.

You can read more on Ontario's COVID-19 situation here.