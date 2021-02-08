Toronto officials hold COVID-19 update as stay-at-home order extended to Feb. 22

City officials will provide an update on the pandemic at 2 p.m. ET after Premier Doug Ford said a stay-at-home order will remain in place for Toronto until at least Feb. 22.

The regularly scheduled news conference also comes a day after the city confirmed its first cases of a coronavirus variants first discovered in Brazil and South Africa.

Toronto confirmed 421 new COVID-19 cases on Monday — once again marking the highest tally in the entire province.