Toronto officials hold COVID-19 update as stay-at-home order extended to Feb. 22
The regularly scheduled news conference also comes a day after the city confirmed its first cases of a coronavirus variants first discovered in Brazil and South Africa.
City confirmed 421 new COVID-19 cases on Monday
City officials will provide an update on the pandemic at 2 p.m. ET after Premier Doug Ford said a stay-at-home order will remain in place for Toronto until at least Feb. 22.
Toronto confirmed 421 new COVID-19 cases on Monday — once again marking the highest tally in the entire province.
