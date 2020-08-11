Toronto officials to hold COVID-19 update as school board makes masks mandatory for students

Mayor John Tory and Medical Officer of Health Dr. Eileen de Villa are slated to provide an update on COVID-19 at 2 p.m.

CBC News is carrying the news conference live above.

On Wednesday the Toronto District School Board passed a motion requiring all students to wear masks, where previously the plan was to make masks mandatory only for Grades 4 and up.

It's also proposed a plan to reduce class sizes that it says will address crowding at elementary schools in Toronto neighbourhoods at the highest risk of COVID-19.

The TDSB also said 71 per cent of elementary students will return to school if class sizes are not reduced, compared to 78 per cent who would return if class sizes could be brought down to between 15 and 20 students.

It said 83 per cent of high school students will return to in-person lessons, also on the adapted model.

In Toronto, the board will send out a second survey with a new back-to-school plan.

The board's plan to cut all elementary school class sizes was rejected by the Ontario government last week because it also shortened the school day by 48 minutes.