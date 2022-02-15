Toronto announces youth aged 12-17 can now get 3rd dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Toronto Public Health is now offering walk-in availability for youth aged 12 to 17 years old to receive their third dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

The City of Toronto announced that youth in that age bracket can receive their booster shot at any of the five city-run immunization clinics starting Tuesday. Officials advise that youth should wait about six months between their second and third doses.

The announcement was made Tuesday by Toronto Mayor John Tory alongside Medical Officer of Health Dr. Eileen de Villa.

"Along the last two weeks, there have been 19,370 doses administered to five to 11-year-olds in the city of Toronto. These numbers are good, but more work definitely remains, and we are not giving up on this," Tory said at a Scarborough vaccination clinic.

According to provincial data, about 90 per cent of Ontario residents aged 12 and up have received at least two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 94 per cent have received at least one dose.

De Villa said even though children are less likely to get sick from the virus, they can still develop complications from a COVID-19 infection.

"Even kids who have really mild additional infections that don't require hospitalization can end up experiencing long-term effects that impact multiple parts of the body, including the heart, the lungs, the brain, and the eyes," de Villa said.

She also said vaccinated children exposed to the virus are less likely to get infected.

Starting Friday at 8 a.m., those 12-17 can also book an appointment for their third dose at any Toronto vaccination clinics through the provincial online booking system .

All five immunization clinics are open and running Monday to Friday, from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. for walk-ins and booked appointments:

Metro Toronto Convention Centre, 225 Front. W., North Building, Lower Level, Constitution Hall, Room 107.

Cloverdale Mall, 250 The East Mall, located at the north end of the mall.

Scarborough Town Centre, 300 Borough Dr., located on the east side of the centre on the upper level, near Entrance 2.

Mitchell Field Community Centre, 89 Church Ave., located on the east side of the building in the gym.

Woodbine Mall, 500 Rexdale Blvd., located inside the Hudson's Bay store.

Immunization clinics at Scarborough Town Centre and Cloverdale Mall will be open to walk-ins only on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Monday from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. due to the Family Day weekend.

Immunization clinics at Metro Toronto Convention Centre, Woodbine Mall, and Mitchell Field Community Centre will be closed on Sunday and Monday.