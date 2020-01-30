City officials providing update on status of COVID-19 cases in Toronto

City officials are providing an update on the status of COVID-19 cases in Toronto.

Mayor John Tory announced Friday Toronto will help citizens mark Canada's 153rd birthday virtually on Wednesday, July 1 through a livestream show, Canada Day 2020.



The show, made possible in part by the Canadian government, will aim to engage local residents, connect diverse communities and honour COVID-19 front-line workers.



Throughout the day, the show will offer a mixture of live and pre-recorded performances streamed on YouTube.

You can watch the city's COVID-19 briefing live in this story.

