Toronto reports new single-day record of 1,224 COVID-19 cases
Toronto Public Health says 17 more deaths have been recorded since Friday
Toronto reported a new daily record of 1,224 COVID-19 cases and 17 more deaths on Sunday.
According to Toronto Public Health (TPH), 426 people are in hospital with the virus, as of Saturday at 2 p.m. The number is 30 more from Friday.
TPH said 114 people with COVID-19 are in intensive care units and 75 require the use of ventilators to breathe.
The 17 new deaths bring the city's total number of COVID-19-related deaths since the pandemic began to 2,050.
Toronto's new daily case count has pushed its cumulative total to 70,127 COVID-19 cases. Of this number, 59,306 cases have been marked as resolved.
The city's latest data comes after province reported a new single-day record of 3,945 cases on Sunday.
