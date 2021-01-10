Toronto reports new single-day record of 1,224 COVID-19 cases

Toronto reported a new daily record of 1,224 COVID-19 cases and 17 more deaths on Sunday.

According to Toronto Public Health (TPH), 426 people are in hospital with the virus, as of Saturday at 2 p.m. The number is 30 more from Friday.

TPH said 114 people with COVID-19 are in intensive care units and 75 require the use of ventilators to breathe.

The 17 new deaths bring the city's total number of COVID-19-related deaths since the pandemic began to 2,050.

Toronto's new daily case count has pushed its cumulative total to 70,127 COVID-19 cases. Of this number, 59,306 cases have been marked as resolved.

The city's latest data comes after province reported a new single-day record of 3,945 cases on Sunday.