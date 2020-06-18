Toronto approaching 1,000 COVID-19 deaths, but data shows an improving situation

The City of Toronto is approaching a grim milestone in its ongoing COVID-19 outbreak.

Toronto Public Health is reporting a total of 998 deaths attributed to the illness in its latest round of data.

Three months ago, on March 18, the city had experienced only 16 deaths connected to the novel coronavirus.

While deaths and positive cases have risen steadily throughout most of the pandemic, data suggests the situation in Toronto has improved over the past several weeks.

Deaths attributed to COVID-19 have effectively plateaued since early June.

According to Toronto's enhanced COVID-19 dashboard, the city has not reported any new deaths since June 9.

In April, Toronto was routinely reporting upwards of 20 daily deaths.

The city has recorded 13,588 total confirmed cases of the disease, of which 11,397 people have now recovered.

Ontario is reporting 2,550 deaths province-wide. However, a CBC News count based on data from regional public health units puts the real toll at at least 2,603.

The number of COVID-19 patients in hospital and on ventilators is also in a steady decline across Ontario.

Montreal has recorded the most COVID-19 deaths of any Canadian city by far, with its latest count showing 3,238 deaths.