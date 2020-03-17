Toronto health officials, Mayor John Tory to update COVID-19 situation in the city

Officials from Toronto Public Health and the city's COVID-19 emergency response team will deliver the city's daily COVID-19 briefing at 3:45 p.m. ET.

Toronto Mayor John Tory is set to join Medical Officer of Health Dr. Eileen de Villa and Toronto Fire Chief Matthew Pegg during the news conference.

On Wednesday, the city announced that three additional COVID-19 patients have died, brining the city's total to four deaths during the pandemic.

Toronto has also closed its playgrounds, outdoor recreation spaces and dog parks in an attempt to further enforce physical distancing.