Toronto to update COVID-19 figures, efforts to contain disease during busy religious week

Toronto health officials and mayor John Tory are set to deliver the city's daily COVID-19 briefing Tuesday amid calls for residents to stay home during a week of religious festivities.

You can watch the daily news conference on this page at 3:45 p.m. ET.

According to the city, there have been 1,301 cases of the disease so far in Toronto, including 32 deaths.

A total of 1,078 are confirmed, while 223 are probable cases. A total of 145 people are in hospital with 60 in intensive care units. Seventy-seven people have recovered from the virus.

The city is urging residents to "find creative ways" to connect with family as Passover and Easter arrive later this week.

On Monday, Tory said residents should do their grocery shopping as soon as possible, in order to avoid the possibility of larger crowds closer to the weekend.