Toronto residents 80 and older can start booking COVID-19 vaccine appointments today

Toronto residents aged 80 and older will have a chance this morning to book an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine at one the city's mass immunization clinics.

The city has retained early access to the province's online booking portal, which is not set to launch until Monday.

About 133,000 spots will be available this morning through Toronto's COVID-19 site. The appointments are for March 17 through April 11 at one of three mass vaccination clinics that will be operational next week.

The sites will run at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre, Scarborough Town Centre and the Toronto Congress Centre. City officials plan to eventually open another six mass immunization clinics as more vaccines become available.

In a news release, the city said it would post on social media when the spots officially open up later today. In media interviews, Mayor John Tory said the exact time was not revealed beforehand to avoid the system being overloaded in the first few minutes.

"Residents are asked to be patient and not call 311 or Toronto Public Health about when registration will be live," the city said.

Once the province's online portal becomes available next week, Ontarians will also be able to book appointments by phone through a central call centre.

Meanwhile, a pilot project offering COVID-19 vaccines in pharmacies is expanding more broadly today.

Some pharmacies in Toronto, Windsor and Kingston health units have already started offering AstraZeneca vaccines to residents between the ages of 60 to 64.

Justin Bates of the Ontario Pharmacists' Association says additional shots were to arrive yesterday.

That means vaccinations are set to begin at more sites today.

He says interest in the pilot has been overwhelming.

Individual pharmacies are using their own booking systems and Bates says people should check online before calling due to high call volumes.