Toronto's top doctor, mayor to hold COVID-19 update

Now on day three of the second COVID-19 lockdown, city officials are set to provide an update on how the novel coronavirus is spreading.

Dr. Eileen de Villa, Mayor John Tory and others are set to hold a 2 p.m. ET news conference. You can watch it live in this story.

Provincial figures released Wednesday show the city has 445 new COVID-19 cases, though de Villa will likely provide an updated figure at the news conference.

The City of Toronto, along with Peel Region, has been in lockdown since Monday, something Tory and local health officials agreed was necessary to curb the virus's spread.

Earlier Wednesday, de Villa showed city council a map that showed all but a handful of Toronto's neighbourhoods meet at least the criteria for the province's red zone restrictions — the second highest level of restriction. De Villa has repeatedly said that there are COVID-19 cases across the city, even though some areas of Etobicoke and Scarborough have been the major hot spots.

For more news about Ontario's COVID-19 situation and how the pandemic is being handled, check out these CBC News stories:



