Toronto's top doctor, mayor to hold COVID-19 update

Now on day three of the second COVID-19 lockdown, the city recorded 445 new cases. Dr. Eileen de Villa is set to reveal more information about how the virus is spreading at 2 p.m. ET.

Shops in Toronto’s Roncesvalles neighbourhood hang posters in their storefronts encouraging people to buy local on Nov. 24, 2020. A 28-day ‘lockdown’ aimed at curbing a spike in COVID-19 cases includes the closure of non-essential retail stores as of Monday. (Evan Mitsui/CBC )

Now on day three of the second COVID-19 lockdown, city officials are set to provide an update on how the novel coronavirus is spreading.

Dr. Eileen de Villa, Mayor John Tory and others are set to hold a 2 p.m. ET news conference. You can watch it live in this story.

Provincial figures released Wednesday show the city has 445 new COVID-19 cases, though de Villa will likely provide an updated figure at the news conference.

The City of Toronto, along with Peel Region, has been in lockdown since Monday, something Tory and local health officials agreed was necessary to curb the virus's spread.

Earlier Wednesday, de Villa showed city council a map that showed all but a handful of Toronto's neighbourhoods meet at least the criteria for the province's red zone restrictions — the second highest level of restriction. De Villa has repeatedly said that there are COVID-19 cases across the city, even though some areas of Etobicoke and Scarborough have been the major hot spots.

